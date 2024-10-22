First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 677 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 2,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 56,417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

