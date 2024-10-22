3,878 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 489,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

