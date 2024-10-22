10,302 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,462 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

