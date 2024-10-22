First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,340 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $38,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

