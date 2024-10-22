Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

