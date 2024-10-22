Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

