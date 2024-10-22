Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.