Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Danimer Scientific worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

DNMR opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.52. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 325.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNMR. TD Cowen lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNMR

Danimer Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.