Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $257.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.