Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

KVUE opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

