Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $252.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.