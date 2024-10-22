Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 11.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 66,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $135.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

