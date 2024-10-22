Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period.

LDP opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

