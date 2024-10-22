Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

