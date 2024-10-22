Raymond James Lowers Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

CSR opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -375.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

