Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

