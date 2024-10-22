JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

