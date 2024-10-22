Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 173.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

WPM opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

