Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 766,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.17. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

