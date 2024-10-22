Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

