Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

