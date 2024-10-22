Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,837 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Targa Resources by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

