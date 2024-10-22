Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 321.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

