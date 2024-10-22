Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,502.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,556 shares of company stock worth $4,992,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcellx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 20.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

