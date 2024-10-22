BKV (NYSE:BKV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. BKV has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BKV news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 in the last quarter.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

