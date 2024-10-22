DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

