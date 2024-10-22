Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $211.55 on Tuesday. Cintas has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $215.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

