Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 244.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

