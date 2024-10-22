Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $25.30 on Monday. Kering has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

