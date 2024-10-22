AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMN. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

AMN stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

