EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 176.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 529,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 67,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 371,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

