BKV (NYSE:BKV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

BKV opened at $18.47 on Monday. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BKV news, insider Mary Rita Valois purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,994. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300 in the last three months.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

