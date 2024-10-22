Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Appian Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.57. Appian has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,655,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,400,496.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,459,276 shares of company stock valued at $46,484,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Appian by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $7,715,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

