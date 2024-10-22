Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

