New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

