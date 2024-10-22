Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,987 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.96. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

