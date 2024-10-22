New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK stock opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
