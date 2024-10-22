21,866 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

