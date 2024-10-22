Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $253.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

