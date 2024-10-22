New Century Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
