Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,240 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

