Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

