Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $417,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $346.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $193.26 and a 12 month high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

