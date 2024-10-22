Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,793,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

