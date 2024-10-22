Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.79 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

