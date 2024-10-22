Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,793 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

