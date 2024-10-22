ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.