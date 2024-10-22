Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

