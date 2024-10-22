2,191 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

