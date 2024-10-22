Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after buying an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,818,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

